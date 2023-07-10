The Voice season 24 filming begins; first without Blake Shelton

This fall, you are going to have a chance in order to see The Voice season 24 over on NBC — yet, this is not the same show you’re used to.

For the first time since the start of the series, the singing competition is moving forward without Blake Shelton as a part of the panel. The country superstar decided to step away to focus on other things at this point in his career, and he has been replaced by another titan in the genre in Reba McEntire. We tend to think that she will prove to be very-much popular in her own right by a lot of the contestants who choose to be a part of this upcoming season.

Joining Reba for this upcoming season are some familiar faces including Gwen Stefani and John Legend, who have each coached for multiple seasons. Meanwhile, Niall Horan will be coming back after making his first appearance earlier this year. He is also the reigning champion, so he may have something more to prove in what is his second go-around here.

Today, host Carson Daly confirmed that production is underway, sharing a jokingly emotional post on Instagram alongside the following caption:

My first day ever shooting [The Voice] without [Blake]. We had a ritual of getting hair & makeup together for 23 seasons. I think I’m handling it well. Everything’s fine.

Go ahead and consider this a reminder for a moment here that this show has a real history of camaraderie behind the scenes, and that is probably one of the reasons why Blake stayed so long. With his wife Gwen staying on board the show, we do at least think that he’s going to have reasons aplenty to come by — you don’t have to worry about that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

