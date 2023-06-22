The Voice season 25: Dan + Shay join as duo coaches

We may be waiting for some time to see The Voice season 25 actually happen, but why not discuss coaches for a moment? In particular, it looks as though NBC is doing something here that they have never done before.

This morning, the network announced that they are bringing on board Dan + Shay for the upcoming spring cycle of the show as a coaching duo, meaning that they will be sharing a button and be on the panel alongside three other coaches. For this season, you will see them alongside Reba McEntire, John Legend, and Chance the Rapper, who is returning after being MIA for the cycle this fall.

Is this a gimmick that will work? It might, and our concern actually has little to do with the two coaches for one chair. Instead, we’re going to have a panel where half of the coaches are best known for one genre. That may be a little bit much for a show that has at least tried to present a sort of diversity of musical stylings over the years. We know that there are a lot of people out there who feel like The Voice is already pretty country-heavy as it is.

Ultimately, we’ll have to wait and see how this works, but we do tend to think that in general that the show needs some tweaks that are bigger than just switching around the coaches. The live shows aren’t long enough and beyond just that, the middle rounds are often hollow and there really isn’t all that much that transpires within a number of them.

Odds are, you will have a chance to see season 25 at some point in February or early March.

