The Voice season 24 premiere date hopes over at NBC

Following tonight’s big finale, what can we say in regards to The Voice season 24 over at NBC? Is there something big to anticipate?

Well, first and foremost, we should start off here by noting that the series will be coming back for another cycle this fall, and that much is 100% confirmed. Not only that, but this is one of the only shows that you CAN really count on when it comes to coming back in its typical spot in late September. The writers’ strike may cause some problems for a lot of scripted entities, but it is not going to cause any real issues here.

While there may or may not be any big changes to The Voice season 24 in terms of format, we can at least tell you a little bit about the coaching lineup. Niall Horan will be returning after being a part of the show this year, and he will be joined by Gwen Stefani and John Legend, who have both taken part in the show before. The big-ticket arrival for the new season is going to be a living legend in Reba McEntire, who is replacing Blake Shelton as the resident country artist on the panel.

Is Reba going to be the person who ends up keeping the show’s current audience intact? That is the hope but admittedly, it is a rather difficult question to answer in a number of ways. We’ll have to see what the ratings look like down the road.

What else should change?

We’ve been pretty vocal about this for a good while, so we may as well be consistent here, right? Our feeling is that there needs to be some sort of way to get to know the contestants better — can we get more live shows? Can we shorten the battle rounds? We’ve been saying this for years and it’s never changed, but we’ll still continue to dream as best we can…

(Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

