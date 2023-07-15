Outlander season 8: The impact of the Hollywood strikes

Where do things stand at the moment when it comes to Outlander season 8? At this point, we certainly think that this is an understandable question. Just remember for a moment that we are just about two and a half months into the writers’ strike, and to go along with that now, we know that the actors’ strike just kicked off a matter of days ago. It feels pretty obvious to say this, but all of this is going to have a fairly substantial impact. It is mostly just a matter of how.

We should start, at least for now, by noting that technically, Outlander is not full-on a SAG show. This is one of the reasons why it has not been eligible for the SAG Awards in the past. However, wondering about whether or not it’d be able to keep going amidst a strike is pretty much a moot point. Remember for a good moment here that there are no scripts for Outlander season 8. There is nothing for the cast to shoot. Even if the SAG-AFTRA strike ends before the WGA strike does, it doesn’t matter in this case.

We know that the writers are at least starting to look towards the final season when the strike began, and the most everything is doing right now is impacting when production could begin, let alone when the final episodes could air. We don’t necessarily think that Starz was going to rush that in the first place, as we don’t expect season 8 to be coming until 2025. However, the longer things go, the harder it could be for the series to reach its specified and previously-planned date.

The big change that we could see when it comes to the strikes and Outlander is perhaps less promotion by the cast. Even if certain actors are not directly impacted by SAG-AFTRA, they may choose to stand with them in solidarity. Both the actors and writers have our support — not only do they all deserve a fair wage, but they must set a precedent for future generations. Because of an ever-changing landscape and elements like AI, now is the time to fight for the future.

Remember that all of Outlander season 7 has already been filmed; the next episode will arrive on July 21.

