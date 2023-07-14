Platonic season 2 renewal hopes: Will viewership matter?

We are now a few days removed from the Platonic season 1 finale on Apple TV+ and as of this writing, there is nothing known on a season 2. It is with this in mind that we do go ahead and pose the following all-important question: How much is the show’s current viewership actually helping or hurting its case?

Well, we should start by noting this: Viewership always matters, especially in an era where streaming services are eager to cancel shows left and right without a whole lot of thought. If you can prove that you bring in subscribers, a company is always going to want more.

So far, the Seth Rogen – Rose Byrne series has at least proven itself to be a pretty significant ratings draw. Just think about it this way — the first season has routinely been in the streaming service’s five most-popular shows, and that matters given that there have been huge hits so far this year including Hijack, Silo, Ted Lasso, and now Foundation. It has managed to keep growing based on both its star power and episode quality.

At the end of the day, though, it’s important to remember that Apple TV+ themselves can’t force another season to happen; it is going to be up to the creative team and the cast to determine if they want to make more. We do think the demand will be there, but we will probably have to wait months to see if another idea surfaces.

After all, for the writers and actors behind the scenes here, there are far more important things happening right now than whether or not this show gets renewed. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have to be settled. Even if a season 2 was ordered today, it’s not like anything more could happen with Platonic until then.

