Too Hot to Handle season 5 episode 5 air date, what’s next

Following the four-episode premiere on Netflix today, what does the road ahead look like for Too Hot to Handle season 5 episode 5? What about for the rest of the season overall?

We know that for some shows out there on the streaming service, there is a certain expectation that you are going to get all episodes at once. This is very much not the case here, and it hasn’t even been for some scripted shows at the service as of late like The Witcher.

Here is the plan for Too Hot to Handle the rest of the way. On July 21, you are going to see episodes 5, 6, and 7 premiere. Meanwhile, the remaining three will come your way on July 28. While personally we wouldn’t mind if they were stretched out further than this, we do at least understand that Netflix likes to adhere to at least a part of their business model here.

As for what you can expect for the rest of the series moving forward, we tend to think that a good bit of it revolves around one central idea more than any other — these contestants trying to resist temptation and keep some money in the pot. We’re not going to spoil anything for those who have not watched the show just yet, but let’s just say this — absolutely there are some people who have lost money in this competition. We don’t think that this comes as some sort of extreme surprise, but it is still worth putting it out there nonetheless.

In general, the rest of the episodes will be stuffed full of some combination of romance and comedy, and we really do hope that we do legitimately see some people happy at the end of all of this.

Related – Check out other news right now when it comes to Too Hot to Handle right away

What do you want to see through the rest of Too Hot to Handle season 5?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to score some additional updates.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







