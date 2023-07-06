Too Hot to Handle season 5 trailer: Love Overboard

For those who are not currently aware, Too Hot to Handle season 5 is going to premiere on Netflix on July 14 — and yeah, it’s going to be crazy. How can it not? If you have watched this show over the years, then you have a good sense already of what lies ahead.

With that being said, we do think that there is something still rather fun that comes along with how the producers trick all of these contestants into thinking that they are on a different show than they are. This means getting a fake production together and even a fake host — otherwise, they would not be able to get the contestants on board that they really want.

So this time around, the brand-new trailer (watch here) for the show introduces us to Love Overboard, the fake reality show that these people all think that they are a part of. This is a program that includes a romantic trip across the Caribbean — and anything goes when you are on international waters!

Of course, the problem here arrives almost as soon as everyone lands, given that this is when Lana turns up and makes it clear to all of them what they are really doing. The story of Too Hot to Handle this season is not too different from everything that we have seen over the years. Contestants are going to need to prove that they can get to know each other on a deeper, more emotional level. This is how they will ultimately earn money for a pot and who knows? Maybe there is a chance that some more lasting romantic connections can come out of this at the same exact time.

Of course, we’d like some sort of real romance to come out of this — but beyond just that, wouldn’t it be nice to just have a good laugh? We do think we all need that…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

