Jack Ryan spin-off: Where do things stand at present?

Where are things sitting at the moment when it comes to a possible Jack Ryan spin-off over at Prime Video? Let’s just say that there are a lot of reasons for hope!

Take, for starters, the fact that many months ago, there was the notion that the streaming service was looking at doing something more with Michael Pena as Domingo Chavez. Of course, things have been rather quiet since then. We know that Jack Ryan has continued to perform well in terms of total viewership, but it has been really hard to gauge the future of anything amidst the writers’ strike. Add to this the fact that the actors are currently on strike, as well, and we have an even more difficult scenario to ponder over.

Now, we should at least know that if there is a spin-off centered around Wendell Pierce as James Greer, the actor is eager to do that. Here is what the actor had to say on the matter in an interview with Digital Spy:

I would love to do James Greer, the series. And I hope that the impact as we have launched this season, that the groundswell of support and love and excitement for the show manifests itself in the future. So I would love to hear about it. And I am up for that manifestation.

Our hope is that within a few months, we will have a chance to see the streaming service figure out what they want to do with both the world of this show and also the larger works of Tom Clancy. We do think there is more of Chavez and Greer’s stories to tell — and in general, Pierce is such a gifted actor and it feels like high time he gets a chance to shine as a lead within his own show. We have seen him carry productions before, so why not this?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Jack Ryan right now, including John Krasinski talking the finale

Do you want to see a spin-off for Jack Ryan following the events of the series finale?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







