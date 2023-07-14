Jack Ryan season 4 episode 6: About the series finale ending

Today brought us the Jack Ryan series finale to Prime Video — and with that, how is everyone feeling about the ending at present?

First and foremost, we should make it clear that Jack is not dead. Instead, he is heading off on a “vacation” of sorts. He got a chance to return to Washington and by and large, we’d consider this a worthy send-off to the characters we’ve seen for so many years. He represented everything we thought the character would and he honored the original Tom Clancy source material.

Speaking to USA Today, John Krasinski had the following to say about the conclusion of the story:

“Coming home to Washington seemed like a wonderful culmination for Jack. And the best way to way to say goodbye.”

So why end it here? As Krasinski put it, it’s often better leaving before you are asked to and with that, everyone is left wanting more. He also did not rule out coming back to play the character later, if the right situation called for it. For now, we do think this is the time to let things go, and it came after a season 3 and season 4 that were pretty darn thrilling. The fact that these were even made amidst the global health crisis is pretty remarkable. (These seasons were filmed back to back.)

Also, it was good that within the final seasons, we had a chance to see Jack in some ways as we never had before — tested and pushed to the limit, often separated from most of his friends and allies. It’s also a reminder that anyone can become an action hero. This is not a role that Jack ever set out to hold earlier on in his life, but circumstances arose and in the end, he was there in order to answer the call. For now, let’s be very much grateful that he did.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

