Jack Ryan season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at Prime Video?

Following what you see this week on Prime Video, can you expect a Jack Ryan season 5 renewal to happen? Or, are we 100% at the end here?

We don’t think that it should be thought of as some sort of world-altering surprise that there won’t be another season coming down the road. After all, for a long time now it has been clear that season 4 of the John Krasinski series was going to be the final one. Even though Jack Ryan is an incredibly popular show, it was never meant to go on forever. Krasinski himself is an extremely busy movie star with a lot of other roles, and this show is also not altogether cheap to make. Rather than let it go out with a whimper, the final season ensures that it goes out with a bang.

Of course, we hardly think that the end of Jack Ryan means that Amazon is out of the Tom Clancy business. We wouldn’t be shocked at all in the event that there are some other franchises coming down the road, and we know that they get a lot of money out of these action franchises. Just remember for a moment here that there is another season of Reacher on the way, but you have to wait for a while to see this.

What are we going to miss the most about this show? That’s a complicated thing to answer in so many ways, largely because there are a lot of different things that it brought to the table. In a way, we appreciate how this was an old-school and almost unflinching story of a hero doing whatever he could to save the day, ultimately no matter the cost.

Ultimately, we’re going to miss what we had here — it’s hard to imagine that even a spin-off will be exactly the same as what we got here.

