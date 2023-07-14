Outlander season 7: Is Swiftest of Lizards Young Ian’s son?

Following what we saw on Outlander season 7 episode 5, it is fair to wonder many different questions, including on Swiftest of Lizards. Is this character the son of Young Ian? We’re sure that there are some going to be questions about that.

After all, consider this, he was referred to as the “child of his spirit.” Also, the physical resemblance here is such that Swiftest of Lizards could be his son. Ian bestows upon him the name of “Ian James,” which Emily gives him the honor of doing. We know that there is some ambiguity on this subject within the source material, and to a certain extent, the show chose to preserve that and keep some people guessing.

What we can say at the present is that Young Ian is not spending much time these days with Swiftest of Lizards’ mother Emily, as she has her own life and he now has his. It seems as though there is a possible romance that is brewing between him and Rachel Hunter, and we will see exactly what the future holds for him.

What we do think at the moment is that we’re going to be seeing a lot of fascinating stories for John Bell’s character moving forward. Young Ian has gone through so much trauma and painful stuff over the years — doesn’t he deserve some sort of win at the end of the day? Well, for the time being, we certainly do tend to think so. Also, Bell told us even before the season started that there could be some opportunities for happiness with his character coming up.

Will we see Swiftest of Lizards again?

That remains to be seen on the show, and we shouldn’t assume that the events of the show are going to reflect everything from the books all of the time.

Related – Be sure to get more news regarding Outlander, including other information on what lies ahead

What do you think about the events of Outlander season 7 episode 5, including this Young Ian story?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







