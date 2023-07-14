The Blacklist series finale: Is Arthur Hudson dead?

We knew that there were a lot of big questions that we had going into The Blacklist series finale, and one was the fate of Arthur Hudson. After all, the Congressman had been set up for a good while as the final Big Bad on the series, even if he did not have an actual number on the list.

From our vantage point, we were pretty darn certain that we are going to be seeing the end of this character. Honestly, it was just a matter of hour it was all going to come about. Hudson is a reasonably powerful man, after all, who also is fairly well-insulated thanks to some of the people around him.

In the end, what we saw tonight was the end of Hudson in the midst of a showdown with Raymond Reddington himself. When Reddington tried to save Dembe after he was arrested and carted off to FBI Headquarters, Hudson pulled out a gun. Then, he eventually shot Dembe in the neck, leading to Reddington to take him out in retaliation. Dembe was alive, and while Ressler was fired out, we think the choice to not kill him was pretty deliberate.

In the end, though, we saw in part 1 of the finale the end of Hudson, and it did make sense to remove the character from the board at this time. After all, it is important to remember that this story was always about the Task Force and Reddington. It had to be about them at the end of the day.

We won’t miss Hudson at all — he was never the most compelling villain on the show, and we can say that with a certain measure of confidence.

