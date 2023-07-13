The Blacklist season 11: Why isn’t it happening at NBC?

Given that tonight marks the series finale of The Blacklist on NBC, let’s go ahead and pose the following question: Why aren’t we getting a season 11? Why do we have to pump the brakes on such an idea?

When the network announced at the start of the year that the James Spader drama would be ending this year, we can’t say that we were 100% surprised. After all, ten years is a long time for any show to stick around, and the ratings for the series have not been great for a good while now. It’s been our hope that The Blacklist would get a fitting end no matter when it was, and the timing of this announcement at least allowed the writers to plot towards a proper ending.

Even if the ratings were a little bit better for the show, it still would’ve been possible that The Blacklist ended now. Why? Well, so many notable spots on the list are now filmed! If the series was going to continue, it would have to become something totally different than what it is right now. That’s something that Spader himself has even mentioned in some interviews.

What about a spin-off?

We’ve talked about that here and there in the past, but we still think it is unlikely. The only way we foresee that happening is if Netflix wants to figure something out here. The show does generate a lot of viewership on the streaming service, really to the point where they seem to have been a driving force behind some of the scenes being shot in Spain at the end of the finale.

Never say never, but don’t expect a lot right now given that the writers’ strike is still ongoing. It doesn’t seem like there are many opportunities for creativity or clarity for a while.

