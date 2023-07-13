House of the Dragon season 2 will film during SAG-AFTRA strike

Today, the news was officially revealed that for the first time in decades, the actors and SAG-AFTRA are striking at the same time as writers. Hollywood is set for its biggest work stoppage in years and with that, the majority of productions will be vastly delayed.

However, there are exceptions to almost every rule, and one of the biggest ones at the moment is House of the Dragon over on HBO. So what’s going on here?

Well, in this case, let’s just say that this has a good bit to do with where a lot of these actors are currently represented. According to Variety, filming for the second season will continue because the majority of the cast are based in the United Kingdom and are a part of a separate union in Equity. Under British law, members of Equity are not allowed to strike in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA. They can vocalize support, but that is about it. Because of this, filming for season 2 continue and this show is on track to come back at some point in 2024. (Given the current state of things, HBO may not have a lot of other big-budget productions coming out for some time.)

Are there still chance that this could change? It is certainly possible but in general, the actors now going on strike represents a pretty significant paradigm shift in how we talk about things over the next few weeks. This is increasingly an issue that networks and studios cannot ignore, and they need to find a way to restart this business by offering up some sort of legitimate compensation for the people in both fields who deserve higher wages and opportunities for long-term success.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

