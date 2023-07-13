Outlander season 7 episode 5 video: The Ticonderoga surprise

In just a matter of hours, Outlander season 7 episode 5 will be here — or, at least that’s the case for everyone who watches on the Starz app. Want to know more about what lies ahead?

Well, let’s just say that for Roger and Bree, the two are going to find themselves quite surprised by some of what they learn. Or, to be more specific, what they learn about Jamie and Claire in the past. In a new sneak peek for the episode (watch here), Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton’s characters figure out that her parents are now at Ticonderoga, a place that she did not expect them to be. What in the world happens there? The stash of letters indicates that they do find their way to the other side, but that there are other hardships and challenges most likely ahead.

Also, there could be a question of how much of history could be bent with Jamie and Claire there. Nothing is guaranteed to play out exactly the same on the show as what happened in real history, as this situation could prove to be infinitely more complicated. The important thing to note here is simply that the writers are going to be throwing their leads yet again into a number of difficult challenges, especially since the Frasers are still adjusting to not having their daughter and her husband around.

As for what else Roger and Bree have going on in the present at the moment, we do tend to think that she will continue to work at the dam, while also having to battle against some rampant sexism that is still running amok in the 1980’s. Roger has been working to bring Lallybroch back to its former glory, but what is going on when it comes to Jemmy? His behavior as of late is odd, and we do wonder where things are going to go with him.

(Photo: Starz.)

