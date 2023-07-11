Outlander season 7 episode 5 spoilers: Claire’s new duties

Are you prepared to see Outlander season 7 episode 5 on Starz? The next new episode is a few days away, and it is yet another big evolution.

So what are we looking at here? Well, let’s make that pretty clear for a moment, shall we? This is going to be a story that really sets the stage for the Revolutionary War like never before, as the Frasers are thrown head-first into one of the first major battles. This means that you’re going to see Claire take on the role of field doctor / surgeon, which is revealed in some of the photos that Starz revealed this week.

In addition to Claire taking on this role, you are also going to be seeing Denzell Hunter joining her out in the field — with Rachel also being around to help. We just met the siblings in episode 4, but it feels already like they are each going to have a huge role. Rachel in particular is in the midst of what could be a love triangle with Young Ian on one side and then William Ransom on the other. There are some big decisions that she may eventually have to make, but we don’t think that this is something that is going to be revealed right away. Episode 5 is still more about setting the table in this department.

While all of this is going on in the past, Brianna will have her hands full in the present working at the dam, where she is forced once again to prove herself amidst a misogynistic culture that seems desperate to try to take her down a peg at any and all opportunities. This is a frustrating place for her to be, and she is going to need all sorts of support from Roger to make it through.

Also, who knows? Maybe there will be a chance for another twist to enter the mix here…

