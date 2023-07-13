The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1: Who is the Dama?

This week on The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 5, we had a chance to meet a new character in the Dama. So, who exactly is she? What does she bring to the table here?

First things first, let’s make it clear that the zombie drama clearly decided that The Croat was not enough for them when it comes to having an adversary. The Dama is coming about in addition to them, and in some ways, it seems like The Croat is subservient to them. The Dama may be the person really running things at this point, and it seems like they have some sort of history with Negan already.

Is it possible that the Dama is one of Negan’s former wives? Well at this point we can’t rule that out that she would have some sort of major axe to grind here with them. It is yet another way to throw even more tension into the equation here, and who doesn’t want that?

Also, we tend to think for the time being that including this character into the show at this point really represents Dead City doing whatever it can in order to ensure that the stage is set moving into a potential second season. Let’s just put it this way — the last thing that the producers most likely want at this point is for season 1 to be it. It makes all the sense in the world to ensure that they can keep people excited.

The big question mark

At the moment, we tend to think it’s all about why Maggie and Negan would stay in New York. If Hershel is safe and rescued, wouldn’t Lauren Cohan’s character just leave? We can’t imagine wanting to move these characters out of New York City but at the same time, you have to work to better justify their presence there.

What do you think we will see from the Dama on The Walking Dead: Dead City moving forward?

