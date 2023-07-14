How I Met Your Father season 3: Why are things so quiet?

We’re a few days removed now from the How I Met Your Father season 2 finale and with that in mind, we understand the questions out there. Take, for example, the relative lack of news regarding a season 3. What is going on here?

Well, just as you would probably expect, there are a few different variables and reasons for this, and a lot of them stem from what is going on in the real world in the writers’ strike.

Typically, following a finale like this you would hear from some of the parties involved — in this case, executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. While they wouldn’t be able to tell you if the show is renewed or not, they could at least do something to make you feel somewhat more hopeful about where certain stories are going.

However, there’s not even an opportunity out there at the moment to do that. One of the components of the writers’ strike is that showrunners are not promoting their shows in the same way in solidarity, and that makes the end of this finale feel a little more quiet. However, don’t view this as some sort of sign that Hulu is about to cancel the show. It’s really far too early to tell and we may not know until the writers’ strike is over. A lot of networks/streaming services have been a little more cautious to reveal news about their future plans at this time.

Are we hopeful that there is going to be more?

Absolutely! After all, we don’t think we have that many answers right now, save for that Charlie and Val eventually do have a kid together and become this super-happy family. There are likely other reveals that will be sprinkled in along the way, but we still don’t think that Jesse is the Father. For now, it remains far too obvious.

What are you most hoping to see moving into How I Met Your Father season 3?

