How I Met Your Father season 3: Could Marshall, Lily, Ted appear?

While we do not know if there is a How I Met Your Father season 3 renewal at Hulu just yet, we want to remain optimistic. After all, isn’t there so much potential for more good stories?

Well, if nothing else, we do hope that another season would offer up a chance to give us even more cameos from the original How I Met Your Mother. Now, we know that the ending of the original show was far from great, but that doesn’t mean that we abandon it entirely! The new series has done a good job incorporating at least some elements of it here and there. This is one of the reasons why we saw Neil Patrick Harris and Cobie Smulders during the first two seasons, and we do think we will see some others at some point.

For season 3, we do tend to think the goal here needs to be to get either Jason Segel or Alyson Hannigan back as Marshall or Lily. We’ve heard the Shrinking star say already that he would reprise his old role whenever the producers wanted him to, so why not find a way to make that happen? Given that Marshall is a judge seemingly in this timeline, could someone find a way into his courtroom? That would be a great way to throw him into the story.

For the record, we do think that the producers would love to make something happen — they don’t want to take away from Sophie’s story, but the more little nods to the past that they can give us, the better.

What about Ted?

We’ve stated this opinion before and we’re sticking with it — we personally think that it makes the most sense for Josh Radnor to come back for the end of the series. That way, everything feels full-circle

