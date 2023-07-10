How I Met Your Father season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?

Following tonight’s big two-part finale, can you expect a How I Met Your Father season 3 renewal over at Hulu? Just how confident are we really in its future?

First and foremost here, we really should start off by noting where things currently stand, even if there is a little bit of bad news mixed in here. After all, there is at present no official season 3 over at the streaming service and yet, we do somehow feel confident in its future. Just based on the 20-episode order for season 2 alone, clearly the comedy is performing, and story-wise there is room to explore a lot of different things coming up.

So why hasn’t there been any other information shared at the moment about a renewal? If there is one thing you can blame if you really want to, it is the writers’ strike … or, to be specific, the AMPTP (the governing body of networks and streaming services) not paying the writers what they deserve. All of their requests are reasonable and they are trying to make sure that their long-term future is secured.

Our hope is that by the time the strike is over, we’ll start to have some more chatter about the future. Given that no episodes can be written until then, Hulu doesn’t have much of a reason to rush things along.

When can you expect season 3 to premiere?

We know that How I Met Your Father can turn around episodes pretty fast in comparison to a lot of shows that are out there. Our expectation is that provided a renewal happens, we’ll see the next chapter of Sophie’s story in the winter or spring of next year. If we do see another twenty-episode order, then that more than likely means that it will be split into a couple of parts.

Related – Who is the most-likely “Father” on How I Met Your Father?

What do you think the chances are of a How I Met Your Father season 3 happening down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back here to get some other updates on the series.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







