How I Met Your Father season 2 finale hopes: Who is the Father?

As we get ourselves prepared for the How I Met Your Father season 2 finale coming up on Hulu, let’s just look to the long-term here, shall we? We know that there is one central question at the start of the series and honestly, there hasn’t been major progress here for a while.

So who is the Father at the center of the show? We know already that they are tied in some ways back to the pilot, and that is why you can’t rule out Ian. Sophie has, at least in her mind, set up this character as almost the ideal man. It just hasn’t worked out for him for a multitude of reasons. Then, there is the whole “will they or won’t they” dynamic that has been set up with Jesse. At this point, it would be easy to argue that these are the two most likely contenders at this point.

Yet, there are still three other possible outcomes we are still thinking about entering the finale.

Charlie – Could it happen? In theory sure, but we doubt it. Given that Val considers the two of them to be endgame, it would be really strange if Sophie suddenly got with him and really out of character based on what we’ve seen so far. They’d have to do a lot of work to explain that.

Sid – This is a ‘ship that honestly, we’ve gotten on board for. They’ve got a great friendship, but clearly are not seeing each other in this light yet. There is a passionate following for the pairing online, and we do still think that Sid and Hannah are going to be together forever. They may care about each other, but they are in different cities and have largely separate lives.

Someone new – Hey, it’s still possible that we haven’t actually “met” the Father yet and they were still there that night in the pilot. You can’t rule it out…

Who are you rooting for to be the Father on How I Met Your Father season 2?

