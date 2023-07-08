How I Met Your Father season 2 finale: Big cliffhanger ahead?

As some of you may be aware at the moment, we are just a handful of days away from the How I Met Your Father season 2 finale. There are two episodes set to arrive on Hulu, and those could give us a lot of comedy, and maybe a couple of answers.

So is there a chance for a huge cliffhanger at the end of all of this, something that sets the stage for a potential season 3? Well, that depends on how you define “cliffhanger.”

Of course, we don’t think that this comedy is going to suddenly deliver something that actually puts a character or two in jeopardy. However, we could see Sophie come to some sort of big relationship revelation. It could be tied to what’s going on with her and Jesse, but we honestly don’t know if we need to see them enter another relationship or even try that. After all, that was a big part of the end of season 1, and we do think the producers want a lot of ambiguity still as to who the Father is.

With that in mind, we tend to think that the end of this season will be somehow tied to this and because of that, we’ll have a lot of time to ponder over where the show can go from here.

One important thing to note

Given that three are two episodes coming, that will enable any cliffhanger that lies ahead to have some possible groundwork laid in advance. This is not a situation where you have to worry about it coming completely out of nowhere … at least in theory. There are still a handful of options as to what the producers could ultimately decide to do here.

(Photo: Hulu.)

