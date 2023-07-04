How I Met Your Father season episode 19, 20 spoilers: The finale!

Are you excited to see How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 19 and episode 20? Well, let’s start things off with this. You are going to have a chance to see an enormous finale event! There are a lot of questions that we want answers to in regards to some of these characters. Do we think that we’re going to get answers to everything? Probably not, but that’s an unrealistic expectation. For now, we just want to get some more information that sets the stage for the next chapter of the story.

From the start, we’ve gotten the impression that the journey to find the father of Sophie’s son would take some time and honestly, we’re okay with that. Or, at the very least we’re okay with that when there are still enjoyable moments every single step of the way. The only big fear that we’ve got right now is in the event that the story stalls out and we go nowhere.

For the time being, let’s set the table for what’s ahead a little bit better. Go ahead and check out the synopses for both of these episodes below…

Season 2 episode 19, “Shady Parker” – Jesse tricks the gang into helping him pack his stuff in the apartment.

Season 2 episode 20, “Okay Fine, It’s a Hurricane” – Everyone heads to Pemberton’s to weather out the hurricane.

Obviously, Hulu doesn’t want to give too much away here, but we do hope that we get some sort of closure for Sophie and Jesse. Either they are meant to be together for a while, or they are meant to go their separate ways and focus on other relationships. If it is the latter, we honestly hope that we find that out soon. That way, we don’t get stuck in the “will they or won’t they?” of it all.

Is there anything that you are most excited to see moving into How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 19 and 20?

