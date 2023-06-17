How I Met Your Father season 3 renewal: Will it happen at Hulu?

As we inch closer and closer to the end of season 2, why not think more about a How I Met Your Father season 3 at Hulu?

There are a number of things that we can of course talk through in this piece in regards to the future, but it probably makes the most sense to start with the following: As of right now, nothing has been confirmed regarding the future. Absolutely, we would love to see another season, and we don’t think season 2 was written as the end in the slightest. There are still a lot of loose ends and unanswered questions, and we tend to think that this series is better off as a slow burn.

Do we think there’s a chance we will hear about a renewal before the finale? In a word, yes. How I Met Your Father is a unique entry in the world of Hulu, a multi-camera comedy that somehow feels traditional and new at the same time. It also has a central mystery that can build up more and more excitement over time. We do think that there are some people wary of it just because of the disappointing end to How I Met Your Mother, but it is still worth checking out!

Of course, Hulu will make their determination here based on total viewership, and there is not all that much in the way of public information about that. A season 3 would probably not air until at least 2024, and we should note that the writers’ strike would not impact whether or not the show can get renewed. It would just play a role in scripts getting together and, with that, the start of production.

For the time being, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best, shall we? Also, enjoy the rest of the season!

