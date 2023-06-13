How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 16 spoilers: A stakeout

Next week on Hulu you’re going to have a chance to see How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 16 arrive on Hulu. So what are you going to see throughout? This is an episode titled “The Jersey Connection” and at the center of it is something rather clear: A stakeout.

So who is at the center of it? Think in terms of Ellen, who has a number of concerns over Rachel. Is it possible that the two are going to break up? Well, maybe that’s something to be concerned about for the time being.

To get some more insight all about what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 16 synopsis below:

Ellen suspects something is up with Rachel. She and Sid do a stakeout. Sophie tracks an upset Jesse down after he wasn’t invited to a coworker’s birthday party.

The biggest reason that we’re worried about Ellen and Rachel right now is rather simple: We are worried about just about every single character on the show when it comes to relationships! While it’s not currently clear how long the comedy will last, we certainly don’t think that season 2 is going to be the final one. That means that there is room for a lot of things to change.

For Sophie in particular, we are eager to get things focused a little bit more about on her romantic life — after all, we have been on a detour as of late for a few other things. Take, for starters, the search for her father and beyond just that, what happened with Val and Swish. It is still possible that Sophie and Jesse are going to be endgame here, but we still don’t think you can rule out a lot of other scenarios. After all, there are a handful of pairings in particular that fans are rooting for.

What do you most want to see moving into How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 16?

Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates as we move forward.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







