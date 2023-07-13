Stars on Mars season 1 episode 6: Is Lance Armstrong leaving?

As we do prepare ourselves to see Stars on Mars season 1 episode 6 on Fox next week, should we also prepare for Lance Armstrong’s exit? Is he going to quit the show?

If you have seen some of the promos that are out there for the next installment already, then you may notice one thing above all others — Lance Armstrong getting into it with Ariel Winter. It all culminates in him volunteering himself up to leave, which draws a reaction from some of his other cast members.

Now, we know already that the cyclist has generated a lot of backlash and controversy for many of his comments already within the competition, and that’s without even mentioning how he’s best known for his actions within the sporting career. He’s not the most-liked person within the base at the moment. Would it shock us at all if he were to leave? Hardly, especially since Ariel seems to be one of the more-popular people so far this season in there.

However, we also don’t want to read too much into the content of a singular promo. After all, it is important to remember that one of the primary purposes of these is to deceive and make you think that something different is happening as opposed to what reality may be.

Beyond just Lance…

It is important to note that there are a number of newcomers entering the competition now in Paul Pierce, Cat Cora, Ashley Iaconetti, and then Andy Richter. These people are all going to have an important role to play in here as well, and we’re going to have to wait and see how they fit in within the rest of the group — or if they are easily targeted because everyone else has been there longer.

