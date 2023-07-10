Stars on Mars season 1 episode 6: How the newcomers fit in

Next week on Fox you’re going to have a chance to see Stars on Mars season 1 episode 6 — want to know more about it now?

Well, first and foremost, we should note that for the second straight week, the newcomers are going to be important to the story. We’re still somewhat-shocked that there are so many people joining so late, but we just have to deal with it. Also, we would be a little bit annoyed if we’ve been there from the start, but it is what it is. The competition itself coming up is going to look and feel pretty darn similar to what we’ve seen so far, with a mission to take care of the habitat, a patch at the end, and of course some strategy.

To get a few more details all about what the future holds here, be sure to check out the full Stars on Mars season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

Four new celebronauts have landed on Mars amidst a micro-meteorite shower! The meteors have punctured the walls of the hab creating a large number of tiny holes causing the oxygen levels inside the hab to plummet. The 11 celebronauts will need to work together to plug the holes until the hab can be fixed. This mission tests the contestant’s endurance and will earn them another mission patch in the all- new “Leaks in the Hab” episode of Stars on Mars airing Monday, July 17 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SMA-106) (TV-14 L)

What we most want to see moving forward

Well, let’s just make that pretty clear — our hope is that we’re going to have a chance to see people start to get a little more competitive. We wouldn’t say that the competition has been rather tame so far, but we do think that everyone has been a little more easygoing when it comes to actual gameplay than we would have expected going into it.

What do you most want to see moving into Stars on Mars season 1 episode 6 next week?

