Daisy Jones & The Six season 2: Riley Keough on possibility

Yesterday proved to be a big one for Daisy Jones & The Six, as we saw the music-themed series pick up multiple Emmy nominations. We’re not surprised about it, but it is still nice to see the Television Academy actually validate so much of what we thought about the show.

Now that we have said this, though, we do have to turn over to the next, all-important question here: Whether the show actually can find a way to keep going. It was a limited series, and we do not think that it was ever created with the idea that it would be coming back for more down the road. However, given fan reception and the acclaim, why do think the demand will be there! It mostly just comes down to finding a way in order to make things happen.

Speaking to Deadline following her nomination, here is some of what Riley Keough had to say about the experience, and the opportunity that could come from doing more:

“It was such a wonderful experience. I think all of us would love to work together in any capacity again … I don’t know how much room they left for that, but I definitely would work with everyone on the show again.”

The thing about a possible season 2 is that at this point, it could come at just about any time, and we really don’t imagine that the creative team would rush it along. The writers’ strike, for now, is keeping there from being any real progress. Beyond that, though, anything could happen. We do think Prime Video will be interested, but all parties involved are likely going to be interested in doing whatever they can to ensure to preserve what they have already done with season 1.

Related – Check out some other information now regarding the end of Daisy Jones & The Six

Do you want to see a Daisy Jones & The Six season 2 happen over on Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for other updates.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







