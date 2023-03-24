Daisy Jones & the Six season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the season 1 finale on Prime Video, is there a chance for a Daisy Jones & the Six season 2 down the road? We’re certainly holding out hope for it, but that doesn’t mean that it is going to happen by any means!

The one thing that we can say here at the moment is this: Don’t make the assumption that the show is going to end just because the source material is largely wrapped up. There is still a chance for more down the road, even if nothing is official at this time. Speaking on this subject to Variety, here is what original author Taylor Jenkins Reid (who is also a producer on the show) had to say on the subject:

“I think we’re in a really fortunate position where we have a story that is final, and has an ending that feels really good … I would only open that back up if it felt like there was a story here that we have to tell. Have I been thinking about what that is? I certainly have.

“To see the performances that you have from this cast, and specifically Riley and Sam, and be willing to walk away from that without asking yourself whether you could give them another opportunity to dig into these characters would be very silly … I’m not so stupid as to not recognize what we have in the two of them. So it’s definitely on my mind.”

If Reid is saying that, there is hope for a little bit more, and we certainly tend to think that the streaming service would be open to it. There is so much potential even still for some of these characters, and you have a cast that is both immensely talented and worthy of getting viewers in their own right.

Of course, if we do get a season 2, we wouldn’t imagine it coming anytime soon. We are prepared to wait well over a year at this point to get to where new installments could arrive at our doorstep.

