Big Brother 25 preview: Where things stand, three weeks away

As we prepare ourselves for Big Brother 25 in just three weeks, what is it that we know right now? Beyond just that, what else is there to be excited about?

First and foremost, we should really start off by saying that we remain hopeful that this could be one of the best seasons of the show that we’ve ever had. After all, so much of the promotion seems to be about celebrating every season leading up to this milestone. If the producers can find a way to bring on board a great cast and mix together some nostalgia with some new elements, we could be really happy at the end of the day.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25!

So what exactly is confirmed right now entering the season? Well, for starters, we know that there is a ton of pre-production work being done already, which is often the case this time of year. We don’t want to say that the cast is finalized yet, mostly because we don’t think that is ever fully the case until people walk into the house. Do producers know who they want at this point? Absolutely, and early suggestions are that we’re going to have all-new players.

Speaking of early suggestions, we do also get the sense that we are in for a season that could be the longest in years, especially since the writers’ strike may push back all of CBS’ scripted lineup until we get around to January. There’s a chance that this competition lasts until at least early November and who knows? They could even consider a celebrity version after the fact the way that things are going.

Meanwhile, Julie Chen Moonves is back as host, and they’ve confirmed already that nostalgia will be a big part of how the season is approached. We’re probably at least two weeks away, if not longer, from knowing the cast. They could wait until 24-48 hours before if they really wanted to!

Related – Could we have a larger cast entering this season?

What are you hoping to see entering Big Brother 25 when it premieres next month?

Be sure to share right away in the comments, and also come back to get some additional updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







