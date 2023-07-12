All American season 6 premiere date delay confirmed at The CW

Originally, it did seem as though The CW was hoping to get All American season 6 on the air at some point in the fall. Today, the network basically confirmed that this is not happening.

The network has officially released start dates for a lot of their shows, and the most notable thing from all of them is that there is no original scripted content on the schedule. Sure, they have international acquisitions that have aired in other territories, but that is more or less it.

So when will the football drama come back? Well, there is understandably a little bit of ambiguity on that, mostly due to the fact that the writers’ strike is still very much ongoing. The earliest we imagine it coming back at this point is January, especially since there is no clear end in sight for the strike. Why can’t the networks and streaming services just pay the writers what they deserve? It is a very understandable question, one made all the more critical due to the fact that the actors could also be going on the strike in the near future, as well. We don’t exactly think that content companies have a lot of leverage at the moment over the people who make their shows great.

We do know that no matter when All American comes back, we do think it will be worth the wait as Spencer, Olivia, and some other characters try to plan out the next part of their lives. While they’ve gone through a lot and we’re still not over the exit of Taye Diggs from season 5, we’ve always felt that the show is meant to be inspirational in the end.

With that in mind, here’s to hoping that there is some sort of positive outcome once we reach the tail end of the story.

Related – Could All American end up losing some cast members for season 6?

When do you think we are going to be seeing All American season 6 premiere on The CW?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

(Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







