The Wheel of Time season 2: Prime Video releases new poster!

We know that we’ve been waiting for a long period of time to see The Wheel of Time season 2 on Prime Video — and there’s still more to go. The series is not set to arrive until September 1, and it is our personal relief that next week at San Diego Comic-Con, we’re going to have a huge trailer that really sets the stage for what’s next.

In the end, let’s just remind you that good things take time, and the show needs the proper visual effects in order to ensure that the Robert Jordan adaptation is befitting of the material.

Today, we are at least pleased to share with you the new poster for the upcoming season (see above). We don’t think that this is all that surprising, mostly because it is putting the focus on at least part of the rather large cast at the center of the story.

If you haven’t seen the official logline for season 2 yet, it makes it clear that we are going to see a journey largely throughout the world — and some new threats that are going to make things far from easy:

In Season Two, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light … or the Dark.

Now, we know already that a third season has already been greenlit, so that is not something you have to worry about. Instead, you can just keep the focus on what’s coming up in the immediate future … and also the characters who may or may not make it there.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

