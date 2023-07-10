The Wheel of Time season 2 trailer: When to expect big reveal

We think it goes without saying at this point, but there is a lot of enthusiasm out there around The Wheel of Time season 2 at the moment. Why wouldn’t there be, given that the show has been off the air for well over a year and the wait until the September 1 premiere is still pretty long?

With this in mind, the big question that you really should be thinking about at the moment is pretty simple: When are we going to see a big, epic trailer for the next chapter of this Robert Jordan adaptation? Well, the answer here seems to be Thursday, July 20, given that this is when you are going to see the show have a panel at San Diego Comic-Con. We’ve seen there be some awesome panels for this show over the years, and we don’t think this one will be any different. It starts at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time and is in Ballroom 20; the release below from Prime Video gives you a better sense of what to expect:

The Wheel continues to turn at Comic-Con, as the cast of Prime Video’s hit series gives a sneak peek into the highly anticipated second season. In addition to a discussion about how the show is bringing Robert Jordan’s iconic book series from page to screen, they’ll be revealing exclusive season 2 content, as well as some other exciting surprises for attendees.

Remember that this show has already been renewed for a season 3 as well, so this is one of those rare occasions where we can just sit back and enjoy the series without having to worry too much about the future. Honestly, it would be nice to be able to do this more often!

Related – Get some more news about The Wheel of Time season 2 right now, including the big premiere date announcement

What do you most want to see moving into The Wheel of Time season 2?

Do you have any big predictions for a trailer? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







