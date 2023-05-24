The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date (finally) revealed

We have waited a long time for it, but today, Prime Video has finally revealed some good news on The Wheel of Time season 2.

So when are we going to be able to see it? Let’s just say that you are still stuck waiting a good while to see things play out. As of today, we can officially report that the fantasy epic based on the Robert Jordan source material will be back on Friday, September 1. We know that filming has been done for this season for a rather long time now, but there is a reason for the wait. Or, to be specific, there are reasons. Think here in terms of a long post-production cycle, and we also think Prime Video is stretching out their programming due in part to a writers’ strike.

If you want to at least get a better sense of what’s coming, we suggest that you check out (per TVLine) a part of the official description for what lies ahead:

…The Wheel of Time turns and the Last Battle approaches. Because though Rand thought he destroyed the Dark One in Season 1, evil is not gone from the world. No, threats new and very old will seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, who are now scattered over the world. And Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), the woman who found and guided them, is now powerless to help, so they must find other sources of strength — in each other, or themselves. In the Light, or the Dark.

This batch of episodes is going to be intense, dramatic, and a whole lot more. We don’t think anyone should be surprised about that at this point. We also know in advance that there is going to be a season 3, so you don’t have to sit back and be concerned that we’re not going to have a chance to see more stories after the fact.

What are you the most excited to see moving into The Wheel of Time season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







