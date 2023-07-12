The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 5: Into the depths

In less than 24 hours you are going to be seeing The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 5 arrive over on AMC. So what can you expect to see here?

Well, as some of you may be aware at this point, this is going to be the penultimate episode of the season! Whatever happens here is going to be huge, and it will 100% carry over to the all-important finale. We do think that we’ll get some sort of closure to some of the stories we’ve seen so far, but probably a few other teases for what could be coming up on the other side.

So what is going to be the focus of this upcoming story? Well, there are a handful of different ways that episode 5 could go, but the main focus is going to be Negan and Maggie taking some more risks as they dive deeper and deeper into The Croat’s operation. At this point, it is pretty clear to us what they are hoping to achieve at the end of all of this: They want a certain measure of closure, and to be able to ensure that Hershel is rescued and this guy is stopped. We already know how he is trying to leverage the dead, after all, to fuel his own energy source.

However, are there more motives than they realize right now? Well, you know how shows often love to deliver one of the biggest surprises right before the finale? That’s what we are expecting right now! After all, this feels like the best possible way that the writers can create a real sense of surprise by the end of this story, and leave us all the more excited and/or befuddled for whatever the future could hold here. Let’s just hope that you are fully prepared…

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 5?

