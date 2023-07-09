The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 6: Finale details

For those who are not aware at the moment, The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 6 is the epic finale. Why are we getting it so soon? Well, there was always going to be just six episodes in this season. This is not a situation where it is getting to some premature conclusion.

Just remember for a moment that there has always been a chance for more episodes down the road, and a season 2 for the show does feel inevitable. That’s probably not something you have to worry about. Instead, just be concerned over what is going to happen to Negan and Maggie along the way. These two characters are not friends, and they will never be friends most likely. They have a common goal at the moment, but will that really keep them unified forever?

There are only so many details out there as of right now for what lies ahead, but we can go ahead and share the recently-released The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

Tensions between Maggie and Negan come to a head; Ginny’s search continues; questions arise around Armstrong’s path forward.

This synopsis should be a reminder that in some form, Ginny and Armstrong could be a part of this story beyond this season. On some level, though, we do think some may still be questioning their larger purpose. Given that this season is so short, of course we think there was a real desire to get as much Negan and Maggie as possible. With that being said, we do really like Gaius Charles and we are glad that he is a part of the larger story here.

Remember, of course, there is still more story to come leading up to the finale. AMC viewers have episode 4 tonight, and episode 5 debuts on AMC+ this Thursday.

How do you think The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 6 is going to conclude?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

