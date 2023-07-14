Outlander season 7 episode 6 spoilers: What is the Nuckelavee?

As we prepare to see Outlander season 7 episode 6 on Starz, let’s go ahead and raise a pretty big question about the Nuckelavee. Who are they, and why do they matter? Well, things are going to be rather complicated here for a multitude of reasons.

Now, we have seen with Roger and Bree that something unusual has been going on around Lallybroch, and that Jemmy is also tied to it. The aforementioned mythical being has been thrown into the mix here, at least in theory. Given that Outlander is a show that does have a lot of supernatural qualities to it, we can’t rule anything 100% out … but we do think that the events around Lallybroch are a little more complicated than just the mere product of some old folklore.

If you do want to get a slightly better sense now of the story to come, we simply suggest that you check out the full season 7 episode 6 synopsis:

Jamie and Claire help civilians flee Ticonderoga after the fort falls into British hands. Roger discovers the identity of the mysterious ‘Nuckelavee’.

By the end of this episode, it is our feeling that we’re going to at least get some answers on the Roger / Bree storyline. Who knows? It’s certainly possible that this will careen things in another direction that is different from what we’ve seen to date.

As for Jamie and Claire’s story, we tend to think that they are going to find the rigors of the current state of the war so much more challenging than they would have ever thought possible. It is true that both of them are no strangers to war, as it is tied in some ways to both of their origin stories on this show. Yet, it never gets any easier, and not even a knowledge of history can help them in some altogether substantial manner.

