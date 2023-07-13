The Bachelorette episode 4 spoilers: Charity’s cocktail-party twist

As you get prepared for The Bachelorette episode 4 on ABC Monday night, we hope that you are prepared for even more drama! After all, the remainder of Charity’s men are going to have a chance to head to the Pacific Northwest and while there, take part in another batch of dates.

To get a few more specifics, just go ahead and check out the full episode 4 synopsis from top to bottom below:

This week, Charity and the remaining men venture out to Stevenson, Washington, for a week full of scenic dates. First up, Charity and one special man take their love to new heights by facing their greatest fears. The next day, survival skills are put to the test on a group date led by the Skamania Scouts. Then, Charity and her second one-on-one date head to Mount Hood to participate in a local fruit festival. Later, an unexpected guest surprises Charity at the cocktail party and drama erupts as crucial time is taken away from the group.

First of all, we should note that until today, Stevenson was not a place on our radar at all — it’s actually a lot closer to Portland than it is Seattle! We hope that Charity does have a chance to get closer to some of her contenders here, whether it be someone like Joey or Dotun. It’s pretty clear at this point that she is incredibly into both of them, so why not give them more time in the spotlight?

Unfortunately, our feeling at the moment is that instead, we are going to be seeing a lot more of Brayden, who has sucked a lot of screen time away from everyone so far this season. That will probably be the case until he is eliminated, which we hope will be sooner rather than later.

