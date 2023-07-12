America’s Got Talent: Presley & Taylor sing Never Not a Good Time

Tonight on America’s Got Talent, we had a chance to see a pretty polished pair of Nashville performers in Presley & Taylor. Did they manage to succeed? Well, let’s just say that this was one of the bigger surprises that we had over the course of the night.

So why were we shocked here? Well, on paper this really worked! We are talking about two people who have a social media following, and came out with a full band and a song in “Never Not a Good Time” that was their own. You would think that this was next level fantastic, but was it? Well, it was really fun, but there was just something a little bit off when it comes to the energy. It’s a hard thing to place but at the end of the day, sometimes things don’t land. This is one of those particular instances.

Does this mean that their careers are in any way doomed? Hardly. We do think that there is still a future for the two of them, and there are going to be a lot of people after this audition that look the two of them up and become fans.

More than anything else, we would advise you to remember this: Country music fans are about as loyal as any you are going to find. They will support some of their favorites to the ends of the Earth and we have seen proof of that time and time again. These two are going to be more than fine.

If there is one thing that likely hurts them here, it is simply the fact that there are a few other acts in here already that are within this same genre. This could easily create a little more competition than there would otherwise be here.

Related – Be sure to score a lot of updates regarding tonight’s America’s Got Talent, including what else we saw tonight

What did you think about Presley & Taylor on America’s Got Talent?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







