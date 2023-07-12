America’s Got Talent: Mariandrea auditions with dance routine

We knew that tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode had the potential for some cool stuff really from the get-go. It was back on the air after a one-week hiatus, and we started off with a unique dancer in Mariandrea.

So what exactly did she bring to the table? Well, first and foremost “variety” would be a good word to describe what she brought to the stage. Right when you start to think you understood what she was going to do, she found a way to shake things up with different styles and a lot of intensity. She stands out in a kid-dancer category that can be really competitive.

So just how far could she realistically go on this season? this is a fair thing to wonder right now just on the basis of how competitive this season is already! Also, we recognize fully that kid dancers don’t always make it to the final round, and there are some hurdles that she is going to need to overcome just on the basis of that alone.

Moving forward, we do think the best thing that she could do to advance further within the world of this show is be creative! If there is a way for her to bring both new moves and also a different sort of creative, she could be really successful at the end of the day. It will just by on her to find a good way in order to figure things out and then take things to the next level. We know that it can be hard to figure all of this out when you are this young, but at least Mariandrea seems to really enjoy what she does and a lot of it feels natural to her in the end.

