America’s Got Talent preview: Who is MOS? A unique brass band

Tonight on NBC you’re going to have a chance to see a new America’s Got Talent episode and with that, meet a brass band in MOS. So who are they? What do they bring to the table?

First and foremost, let’s just go ahead and celebrate what this group represents: A quality brass band coming on board the show! This is not something that we have come to expect here, mostly because the focus is often more on soloists or people who can be marketed super-easily.

So what makes this Japan-based group so unique? Well, for starters, they are small but mighty. The audition features just four performers, though we know there are more in real life. They do a rendition of “Bang Bang” on the show that is fun, energetic, and also very much different from anything else we have seen all season. It’s not just about being able to hit the notes; you also have to sell them! That is perhaps the most impressive part of this, given that some of these instruments are pretty heavy and not always the easiest to dance with.

You can watch their audition over here and based alone on what we have seen so far, it is a pretty fair assumption to make that they are going to be moving on to the next round. Why in the world wouldn’t they? This is exactly the sort of thing that the producers need — it adds a diversity of talent beyond just the standard singers and dancers.

As for whether or not they are getting the Golden Buzzer, just remember that this rarely happens with a lot of acts that are teased in advance. You really have to set your expectations in a reasonably fair way here in order to avoid disappointment.

(Photo: NBC.)

