Foundation season 2 premiere spoilers: A big Lee Pace tease

Are you ready for the Foundation season 2 premiere coming up on Apple TV+ later this week? We sure hope so! This is a world as thought-provoking as any that you are going to find within the world of science fiction, and at the center of it of course is this epic world where there is so much lore built up already.

Yet, here is what makes this particular story so interesting. We’re at this point where we can see these enormous stakes and at the same time, not lose sight on who each person is and what they are seeking out. Take Lee Pace and his character of Brother Day, who has this really important, individual journey that you are going to see play out over the course of time here. There are a lot of different things that we can think about already for him to take on, but Pace himself tells TVLine that a big part his purpose coming up is to brake a cycle and become his own person:

“He’s also asserting his individuality. He’s no longer buying into this idea of imperishable permanence, that he’s one of a succession of clones that will just go on into infinity … He plans to take a wife, to have a child and end the cloning and allow the empresses that had preceded the genetic dynasty to regain control of the galaxy.”

If that doesn’t sound epic, what is? Of course, just because these are the plans of Day’s character does not mean that they will eventually become reality.

One thing we can say is this: Given that it has been more than a year and a half since the season 1 finale, we do think that anticipation is going to be next-level as things go forward.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

