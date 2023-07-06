Foundation season 2 trailer: More greatness from Lee Pace, cast

Are you ready for the premiere of Foundation season 2 in a little more than a week? We certainly think that we are! We just wish that there was so much more great stuff that we could share about every single aspect of the story.

This sci-fi adaptation is about as much of a celebration of the genre and of Asimov’s work as you are going to find. It is broad, epic, and the new episodes are going to hold almost nothing back. Want proof? Then take a look at the trailer over at the link here that sees Lee Pace, Jared Harris, and the rest of the cast front and center. There are new wrinkles and threats introduced, but at the same time there’s also a real effort to continue forward everything that we had a chance to see in season 1.

Just in case you want a few more details now about some of what the future could for the show (including a pretty massive time jump), we also suggest that you go ahead and check out the full season 2 synopsis:

More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in FOUNDATION season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. The monumental adaptation of FOUNDATION chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.

Will this season be one that propels this story further into the mainstream? That is something that could be necessary for its long-term viability, given that producing something of this scale does not come cheap! So long as the quality is there, we should be happy with what is present at the end of the road.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

