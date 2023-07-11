Mayans MC season 5 episode 9: Is the club falling apart?

In just a matter of just over 24 hours, you are going to have a chance to see Mayans MC season 5 episode 9 over on FX. Are we excited? Sure, but there are some inevitable fears that come along with where we are in the story at present.

After all, just take a minute to consider a lot of what is going on at present. EZ’s insistence on keeping the war going has led to mass casualties, and it also led to the Broken Saints losing a big chunk of their compound in episode 8. He’s made a ton of enemies, his family is split off from him, and we don’t exactly think that there is some conclusion coming up where every character under the sun is going to be happy. That seems, at least for now, to be largely a faraway dream.

Instead, the more likely scenario at this point is that the Mayans are on the cusp of falling apart at the seams. We think the majority of the club opted to stick behind EZ because of their frustration with the Sons and the desire to do something different. With each passing loss, though, those questions may be rising. Nothing is going according to plan.

Because of all of this, we do wonder already if the group is going to start thinking that a change in leadership could be in order — or, if there is a chance that someone will decide to come at EZ directly. We don’t think he would be killed off before the finale — heck, we’re not even sure he will be killed in the finale. We just tend to think he is going to be surrounded by danger.

Just don’t be shocked if we end up seeing a club civil war, at the very least based on what we have seen so far.

