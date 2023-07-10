Mayans MC season 5 episode 9: EZ and Emily’s future

In just two days we’re going to have a chance to see Mayans MC season 5 episode 9, so what is it that we are building towards right now? Are there some more jaw-droppers right around the corner?

There are a lot of different things to be excited about over the course of the next episode, with the biggest one being whether or not EZ is going to be able to actually get out of what is a really difficult situation. Let’s just say that there are a lot of people who want him dead. The Broken Saints are angry that they’ve been dragged into this war, the Sons want vengeance, some people still know he is a rat, and then there’s also the possibility of a betrayal from within.

We’ve noted this before, but we don’t think that Mayans MC is going to have the same ending as Sons of Anarchy. That feels too repetitive on some level. No matter what happens to JD Pardo’s character, we somehow still think that Emily is involved.

What will their future look like? We’re not even sure that they have one, but they certainly have a past. They’ve circled each other throughout the series and it feels like they’re going to have some sort of involvement in each other’s endgame. Maybe Emily realizes how they are more similar than she first realized years ago. Or, the two of them try to get away from everything together. Is it possible Emily dies and that sends EZ down a spiral? You can’t rule that out, either.

Ultimately, it does just feel like the writers are saving some of Emily’s larger stories for the end, especially since she was rather quiet on this past installment of the show.

What do you think will happen with EZ and Emily moving into Mayans MC season 5 episode 9?

