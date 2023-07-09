Mayans MC season 5 episode 9: Run time for penultimate story

For those who have not heard, Mayans MC season 5 episode 9 is the second-to-last installment of the entire series. Suffice it to say, we’re still in our feelings at the moment. How can we not? We are talking here about a show where we have gotten so invested in all of these characters and this world.

Unfortunately, this is also a world where we have to prepare for a lot of other people to die. So many have been killed off the past few weeks alone that it’s hard to keep track of them all.

One of the things that we have gotten used to within the world of this show are extended episodes. FX has always been pretty great about giving Elgin James and the producers are much time as they need in order to tell some of their stories. With that, are we about to see something like this all over again this Wednesday? Well, both yes and no.

What we can say about Mayans MC season 5 episode 9 (titled “I Must Go in Now for the Fog Is Rising,” an Emily Dickinson reference) is that it is set to be 63 minutes, including commercials. While it is still technically longer than an hour, we are still talking about one of the shorter installments that we’ve had so far this season.

Of course, we do think that there’s going to be a lot of action crammed into this, and we are also pretty darn convinced already that the series finale is going to be significantly longer than this. After all, this is the sort of thing that we have come to expect with this sort of show. We’d almost be shocked if it is not somewhere close to 90 minutes, which we have seen this season already.

Related – Where do things stand at the moment when it comes to another Mayans MC spin-off show?

What do you most want to see moving into Mayans MC season 5 episode 9 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some additional updates.

(Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







