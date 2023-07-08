Mayans MC season 5 episode 9: Is Broken Saints spin-off dead?

Through a significant chunk of Mayans MC season 5 so far, we have advocated for a spin-off featuring the Broken Saints. Or, at the very least, we thought that it was something that the show was considering.

Now, however, is that hope shot? Should we consider this very idea a thing of the past? We understand why it’s fair to wonder it, but we certainly would not rule out the idea — at least for the time being.

After all, remember this — while it is true that the compound close to the Mayans in Santo Padre was up in flames, there were still survivors. There is a chance that you can rebuild! Or, you can do something similar to what Mayans MC did and change the setting, while also bringing a few familiar characters into the mix at the same exact time.

While we can’t say for sure that FX is going to want more spin-offs set within this world, we do think there is at least a good chance that this is going to be considered. Remember that both the network and parent company Disney want franchises. This fits that bill, and it’s the same reason why a follow-up show to Snowfall is also in development at the moment. There’s a chance that we’ll get news on that before too long.

If there is some sort of spin-off…

We don’t think that there will be much news about it until we get around to the end of the writers’ strike, or at the very least the end of the current show. The last thing that FX probably wants to do is something that could spoil the end of what they already have on the air at the moment. Remember that there are two more Mayans MC episodes still to come!

What do you think: Could we still see a Mayans MC spin-off about the Broken Saints?

(Photo: FX.)

