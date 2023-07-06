Mayans MC season 5 episode 9 promo: Is EZ going to die?

Next week FX is going to bring us Mayans MC season 5 episode 9, and it feels pretty clear already that this one will be big. How can it not, given that we are talking here about the penultimate chapter? Whatever happens here is almost certainly going to carry over to the finale, and we expect little more than additional violence and potential main characters being killed off.

Is it possible that EZ Reyes could be one of them? Personally, we doubt that this would happen before the final episode and yet, it does at least feel possible. Just think about it this way — we are talking here about someone who a lot of people want dead. Adelita was ordered to do it before she was shot. Meanwhile, the Broken Saints are going to blame his war with the Sons for what happened to their compound. Of course, we don’t have to even tell you that the Sons want him gone. He realizes that his whole world is crashing around him.

So can he do anything to change things? This is one of the bigger questions that this episode has to answer, and we do not think it is going to be altogether easy to do just that. Just remember that he doesn’t have a lot of options and he has burned a lot of bridges.

Based on the promo, we know that Saints may not be willing to help him anymore, and it seems like characters like Felipe and Emily are both going to have a much larger role than what they did this week.

After all we’ve been through with this series over the years, let’s just be prepared for anything. That includes, of course, the potential of having our heart smashed to pieces.

