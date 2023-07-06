Mayans MC season 5 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on FX you’re going to have a chance to see Mayans MC season 5 episode 9 — don’t be shocked, but there is a lot of drama ahead! This episode is the penultimate one of the series, and the war between the MC and the Sons is going to escalate even further. We’ve already seen a lot of characters die and yet, more may be coming. As a matter of fact, you should go ahead and prepare for that! If you do anything otherwise, you are basically setting yourself up to be bawling by the time we get to the closing credits.

If you do want to get a few more details all about what the future holds here, we suggest that you check out the full Mayans MC season 5 episode 9 synopsis below:

As the Sons close in on the Mayans, EZ crosses paths with a familiar stranger.

In general, we are at a point in the show now where characters are reaching the point of no return. EZ has witnessed a lot of death, and we also think he realizes that he is dangling on a knife’s edge. Angel is a shell of himself following the death of Adelita. Meanwhile, Emily’s future plan is still reasonably unclear after not having much of a role in episode 8.

Meanwhile, what more are we going to be seeing for Letty following the death of Hope in episode 8? All of these characters are now shaken by tragedy and unfortunately, none of them are going to be able to have a lot of time to deal with it. Go ahead and consider that the direct consequence of being at the center of a war, one that EZ chose to perpetuate. He thought that the only way out was through, but within that, there are consequences.

What do you think we are going to see over the course of Mayans MC season 5 episode 9 over on FX?

Have any big predictions right now? Go ahead and share some of your thoughts and predictions below! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

