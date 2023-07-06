Mayans MC season 5 episode 8: Is Hope dead?

After last week’s bloodbath, we absolutely expected Mayans MC season 5 episode 8 to claim another life. With that, we weren’t that shocked to see it happen.

However, the way in which it happened was a little more stunning. Hope and Letty actually had a chance to get away after all they’ve gone through and yet, Hope made a shocking decision along the way. She had Letty pull the car over and from there, admitted that she felt like they would always be targeted. This was not something she ever wanted for Letty, and she said “I love you” before walking in front of a truck moving at full-speed. It is pretty clear at this point that she is gone and with that, Letty is now left alone.

This was a heartbreaking chapter to what has been a really tragic life for this character, despite being so young. She does have an opportunity now to get away from all of this and start anew, but will this really be her path? We honestly do feel like this is one of those super-rare situations where things really could go either way. After all, she did find some people around her at the Broken Saints who showed a certain measure of care … but unfortunately, she would be going back to mere ruins at this point based on how this episode ended.

With two episodes now remaining, we are reminded further that just about anything can happen — and beyond this, that Hope is far from the only person we are going to lose. This just has to be one of the more gut-wrenching deaths that we’ve seen based on not just who died, but the way in which it happened and after so much pain.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the next Mayans MC episode, including other details on what lies ahead

What did you think about the events of Mayans MC season 5 episode 8, including the death of Letty?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







